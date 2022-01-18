Beards & Glasses!

Share · View all patches · Build 8031440 · Last edited 18 January 2022 – 22:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Welcome to the first update in the new year! We have some new content for you!

Added beards

Added glasses

Added the ability to move soundclips in the sound menu

How to move clips

Open the enter the sound menu from the Settings menu (blue button)

grab the desired clip

move horizontally to change its position in the timeline

pull far away from screen to set it back to its original position

pull intro trashcan to remove clips

Thank you for your support so far and keep on creating!

Team Puppet Play! ːmovieː

Any feedback or suggestions?

Join our Discord and share them!

https://discord.gg/8Wj7PHMapZ