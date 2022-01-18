 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Puppet Play update for 18 January 2022

Beards & Glasses!

Share · View all patches · Build 8031440 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome to the first update in the new year! We have some new content for you!

  • Added beards
  • Added glasses
  • Added the ability to move soundclips in the sound menu

How to move clips

  • Open the enter the sound menu from the Settings menu (blue button)
  • grab the desired clip
  • move horizontally to change its position in the timeline

pull far away from screen to set it back to its original position

pull intro trashcan to remove clips

Thank you for your support so far and keep on creating!

  • Team Puppet Play! ːmovieː

Any feedback or suggestions?

Join our Discord and share them!

https://discord.gg/8Wj7PHMapZ

Changed files in this update

Puppet Play Content Depot 1666891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.