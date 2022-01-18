Beards & Glasses!

Welcome to the first update in the new year! We have some new content for you!
- Added beards
- Added glasses
- Added the ability to move soundclips in the sound menu
How to move clips
- Open the enter the sound menu from the Settings menu (blue button)
- grab the desired clip
- move horizontally to change its position in the timeline
pull far away from screen to set it back to its original position
pull intro trashcan to remove clips
Thank you for your support so far and keep on creating!
- Team Puppet Play! ːmovieː
Any feedback or suggestions?
Join our Discord and share them!
https://discord.gg/8Wj7PHMapZ
