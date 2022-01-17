Patch V4.1.6

Hi Runners,

This patch is a small one. We fixed the problem with the early lvl monster having a high MATK, which is fixed so that they don't damage. And the dragon dungeon, we buffed it a bit, and now the Book of Drago, you can craft the armor and weapon set of the Dragon dungeon, so have fun with this update.

Don't forget to follow us on discord. A lot of info can be found here and in the Runner Journal, so you know everything about the classes and monsters! https://discord.gg/ebNnDW4Gyd

Have an excellent Grinding Runners!