Build 8031371

VR IK 2.0 is in beta, not enabled by default but can be used by accessing console and setting UseNewIk 1 , resetting of player required after changing, you will appear invisible to those who dont have it enabled due to not being cross compatible with old system.

System has been built from the ground up, the previous one got us far enough but its time to retire it.

New system has around 10-15x less CPU cost with a more natural look and maintains player head positioning far more accurately.

*It is still in beta so probably wont work with all avatars currently.

Other changes

Adjusted in world color of emoji's/gifs to match the original more.

Emoji's have a much longer life span while they are held.

Fixed an issue where a players avatar may not download if you don't have the local content already