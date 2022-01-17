Take to the skies as a part of Pangea Survival's latest update!

That's right, folks! You can now take to the skies in Pangea!

This patch introduces the first playable flying animal in Pangea Survival, Tropeognathus; as well as a paraglider to allow for a quick escape for humans (in certain scenarios).

Alongside these major introductions, we have various bug fixes to improve your experience with the game.

To use the paraglider, simply press "Jump", while in midair.

Pterosaur-specific controls:

"Jump" to take off

E to Eat

Q to Drink (While on Ground)

Q & R for flying up and down (While in air)

3 to roar

Left Ctrl to brake while flying

LMB to Attack

Many of the general controls remain the same as with humans and dinosaurs.