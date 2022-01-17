 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Pangea Survival update for 17 January 2022

Take to the skies as a part of Pangea Survival's latest update!

Share · View all patches · Build 8031306 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

That's right, folks! You can now take to the skies in Pangea!

This patch introduces the first playable flying animal in Pangea Survival, Tropeognathus; as well as a paraglider to allow for a quick escape for humans (in certain scenarios).

Alongside these major introductions, we have various bug fixes to improve your experience with the game.

To use the paraglider, simply press "Jump", while in midair.

Pterosaur-specific controls:

"Jump" to take off

E to Eat

Q to Drink (While on Ground)

Q & R for flying up and down (While in air)

3 to roar

Left Ctrl to brake while flying

LMB to Attack

Many of the general controls remain the same as with humans and dinosaurs.

Changed files in this update

Pangea Survival Content Depot 1204701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.