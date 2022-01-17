Update 7: Minor Fixes

- Schematic: fixed can't place grass on a farmland schematic preview.
- Schematic: fixed schematic says blocks are overlapping even if they are correct.
- Fixed creatures walk backwards on one side of the planet.
- Added a notification when nearby a meteorite.
- Fixed an issue with weird stuff blocking bed placement.
