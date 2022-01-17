 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Outerverse update for 17 January 2022

Update 7: Minor Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8031289 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Schematic: fixed can't place grass on a farmland schematic preview.
  • Schematic: fixed schematic says blocks are overlapping even if they are correct.
  • Fixed creatures walk backwards on one side of the planet.
  • Added a notification when nearby a meteorite.
  • Fixed an issue with weird stuff blocking bed placement.

Don't forget to leave us a Steam review with your thoughts on the game. It really helps us reach more players!

Also join our Discord to chat with the developer and the community!

Changed files in this update

Outerverse Main Depot Depot 1293542
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.