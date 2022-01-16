Update 3 - Patch 1

Hello.
In this patch, the map is extended to Seokgye Station with some performance improvements.
The performance improvement with this patch will not be huge.
After the extension to Kwangwoon University Station is completed, we plan to focus on performance improvement.
Update details
- Extension of Sinimun-Seokgye section
- Added Hoegi~Kwangwoon University guide map
- Fixed the announcement of Hoegi, Sinimun Station
- Slight performance improvements
Known issues
- Occasionally, trains can be seen spawning on the starting/destination station.
- There are no traffic trains on the Gyeongui-Jungang Line. It will be added in the next update.
Kwangwoon University Station extension update will be carried out next week.
Thank you for waiting.
Changed files in this update