Frog Fighters update for 16 January 2022

NEW MAP! - Frog Fighters Update 0.6

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy New Year Everyone! I hope your resolutions come to fruition and may 2022 be better than than the past few years.

Regardless, update 0.6 brings a new map and a way for hosts to get rid of misbehaving players, along with some other small changes.

New Map: Island:

Kick Clients:

Full List Of Changes:
  • Added New Map: Island.
  • Adjusted Map and Game mode dropdown item sizes to account for more items.
  • Adjusted Post-Processing effects on Fortress.
  • Added functionality to kick clients as the host.
  • Added kitsune mask - Thank you Kitsu!

