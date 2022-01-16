NEW MAP! - Frog Fighters Update 0.6

Happy New Year Everyone! I hope your resolutions come to fruition and may 2022 be better than than the past few years.
Regardless, update 0.6 brings a new map and a way for hosts to get rid of misbehaving players, along with some other small changes.
New Map: Island:
Kick Clients:
Full List Of Changes:
- Added New Map: Island.
- Adjusted Map and Game mode dropdown item sizes to account for more items.
- Adjusted Post-Processing effects on Fortress.
- Added functionality to kick clients as the host.
- Added kitsune mask - Thank you Kitsu!
