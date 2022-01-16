Blitz Season Update

Hello!
This season will be what we're calling a Blitz Season. It will be a bit shorter than a normal season and I will be putting out weekly updates during it to get features out and tested, some of these might be significant changes to some underlying system - hence while we don't want to run a normal full on Season.
The season will start Monday 1/17 and go till 2/14.
Scoring Changes
- Category streamer point bonus has been temporarily removed
- Streamers now get 1/2 points on viewer points when playing on their channel
- You now get increased points for killing beasts / bosses
- We're moving the game to have a higher interaction with PVE and will be adding bonuses against beasts, etc.
Changed files in this update