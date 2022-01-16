 Skip to content

Frigore update for 16 January 2022

PATCH NOTES V1.1

Build 8031091

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed a bug were you got stuck in the ground after breaking a crate.
  • Fixed the cliff bug were you could escape the game map.
  • Fixed bullet hole issues (removed).
  • Closed developer shack (It was an Easter egg for early access release).

WEAPON BUFFS + NERFS

Glock Pistol

  • Field Of View from 40 to 60 (FOV)
  • Damage increase from 20 to 40
  • Accuracy increased
  • Mag ammo from 7 to 10

Shotgun

  • Shell capacity from 7 to 5
  • Clearer ADS (aim down sight)
  • Each shell shard damage from 5 to 7 ( meaning 12 shards x 7 damage each = 84 damage)
  • Field Of View from 40 to 50 (FOV)

Axe

  • Reworked axe + reskined new version
  • Damage increase from 15-30 to 25-40

ZOMBIES

  • Health reduced from 200 to 150

