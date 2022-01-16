PATCH NOTES V1.1

BUG FIXES
- Fixed a bug were you got stuck in the ground after breaking a crate.
- Fixed the cliff bug were you could escape the game map.
- Fixed bullet hole issues (removed).
- Closed developer shack (It was an Easter egg for early access release).
WEAPON BUFFS + NERFS
Glock Pistol
- Field Of View from 40 to 60 (FOV)
- Damage increase from 20 to 40
- Accuracy increased
- Mag ammo from 7 to 10
Shotgun
- Shell capacity from 7 to 5
- Clearer ADS (aim down sight)
- Each shell shard damage from 5 to 7 ( meaning 12 shards x 7 damage each = 84 damage)
- Field Of View from 40 to 50 (FOV)
Axe
- Reworked axe + reskined new version
- Damage increase from 15-30 to 25-40
ZOMBIES
- Health reduced from 200 to 150
