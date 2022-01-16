Dungeon Maker Update 2

Update 2 is here, and with it comes a random town generator and map exporter.

The random town generator features several options to make your town including the approximate size of the town, the density of the buildings, the materials that buildings and roads are made of, and the bendiness of the roads.

This is designed as a starting off point for your towns, as the generator does not create doors, windows, furniture, or plants. But it does give you a starting point to work with, with a road network, and several buildings. This tool will hopefully speed up your map making.

The other feature added in this update is a map exporter, which will image your map using successive screenshots, and then save the combined map image as a single PNG image file in your application data folder.

The exported image features all the placed objects except NPCs, Enemies, and dungeon master utilities, since these objects can either move, or are secret to the DM. The exported image could be used in other programs if you wish to run your games in them, or can be printed for use on tabletop.

This feature will allow you to still find use in Dungeon Maker even if you don't want to use it's multiplayer features.