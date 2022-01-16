The Optimization Update!

Hello everyone!

It's been a little while but regardless, I'm still very excited for this update. Version 1.4 offers some great new overhauls and optimizations to make your game experience even better than before!

Alright here we go :3 :

New:

Added major optimization to the game! This will improve your framerate significantly if yours was low when playing before!

New Main Menu Overhaul! The "settings/play menu" has been split up into a "start" and "settings menu." This was done to organize the settings and prevent confusion for new players!

Added a main menu friend to give you guidance :3.

Added force on objects when you drop them. This will cause an object to be thrown in front of the player for more control over where the object lands.

Added a new key lock combination safe (more on that later).

Added a new room to the house! (Featuring a fun easter egg)!

Added some more loading screen tips!

Updated credits (as there are some new things to credit :3 )

Changes:

Impossible mode has now been added to the difficulty dropdown. This was done to optimize certain problems with the way impossible mode used to be played out. Players can now choose the impossible mode anytime. (Although, I recommend starting on practice, easy, or normal).

!!!SPOILER CHANGE!!! [spoiler] One of the required keys to get the "good ending" has been changed. Originally, the player would type a combination into their keyboard to make the key appear. Now, they'll visit a safe and enter the combination into the safe to make the key appear. [/spoiler]

Fixes:

Fixed a typo on the tutorial level.

Fixed clipping issues with the spray bottle.

Fixed trophies not properly appearing.

Known "issue:" I am aware that you cannot select "practice mode" on the impossible difficulty. While this may seem like a glitch, this is actually intentional. To make impossible mode "impossible," I've decided to remove the practice option for it. So the player's challenge is to learn how to beat it by playing it without the "friendly cats."

Thank you all for playing and enjoy! :3