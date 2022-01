FIXES 1/16

-ADDED A STATUE TO THE END OF A DUNGEON

-TYPOS

-FIXED AND INSTANCE WHERE IN THE HERO'S REST ENDING THE PLAYER NAME DEFAULTED

-LOOMAGNOS BOTH VERSIONS WILL NOW STUN WHEN HIT WITH A CHARGE PUNCH

-THE LAST WEAPON WILL NOW CORRECTLY INCREASE DAMAGE WITHOUT THE PLAYER NEEDING TO RELOAD

-PIRATES SHOULD NO LONGER CONJURE MAGICALLY SLIDING CAPTURE CAGES

-FIXED AN ISSUE WHERE THERE COULD BE TWO ROANOKES. NOT THAT THERE EVER WERE IT WAS JUST A TRICK OF THE LIGHT

-DEATH JINGLE LOOP ISSUE FIXED (DOUBLE DEATH WITH PIE ACTIVE)

-BLUE ROBE NOW ONLY NEEDS RESPAWN RATHER THAN SLEEP TO PROGRESS AFTER BEING GIVEN THE MASK

-ADJUSTED THE INSPECT COLLISION SIZE FOR THE ARMOR OF TORRAN SO IT IS HARDER TO MISS

-LYNN NOW HAS ALTERED TEXT IN 4 CURSE MODE

-A CROSSFADE WILL NO LONGER OCCUR ON DEATH FOR THE MUSIC BETWEEN LOCATION OF DEATH AND INFIRMARY