The combat update gives new actions and abilities to many of the games enemies as well as a new upgradable tool for the RC's defense systems

Enemy Upgrades

To keep combat from feeling too straight forward, the enemies of Kent Island Prison have learned a couple of new tricks. Even running can sometimes be a challenge now...

Standard Ghost Enemies have been given the ability to dodge left and right. This has two new effects in that it can make it more challenging to just use the Focus Beam on them, however occasionally while trying to run past them they will actually use the maneuver to block your path.

Ghosts have also been given a new lunge attack to help them close the gap when in a mid range state. Previously ghosts would often just walk towards you while taking damage, now you'll have to be on your toes to watch for their attack.

Shadows have also been given a new mid range strike that moves much faster. Watch for their wind up because they hit hard and fast now.

One of the bosses has also been given a new lunge attack to help close the distance while pursuing you.

New Defense System

To help defend against the new maneuvers of your foes, the RC has been given the ability to manually use an upgraded version of the Shield Blast. Previously the Shield Blast would only trigger when taking damage, however now you can pre-empt an enemy attack with the push of a button, usually clearing you from harms way.

Shield Blast is upgradable similar to the RC weapons and Batteries with three levels each decreasing the recharge time needed for another blast.

Shield does still trigger when taking damage, however this doesn't count against the manual charge amount.

-Shield Blast has been added to the RC UI so you can track the current charge availability (both visually and audibly)

Other Improvements