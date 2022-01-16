Update (version 33)

- Added collection management support (Add/Delete/Set/Unset collections, right-click context menu on beatmap buttons)
- FPoSu: Added new experimental mod "Strafing"
- Added gamemode selection button to songbrowser (no, skins abusing this as a decoration overlay are not supported)
- Added support for "ScorePrefix" + "ComboPrefix" + "ScoreOverlap" + "ComboOverlap" in skin.ini
- Added option "Show osu! scores.db user names in user switcher" (Options > General > Player)
- Added option "Draw Strain Graph in Songbrowser" (Options > General > Songbrowser)
- Added option "Draw Strain Graph in Scrubbing Timeline" (Options > General > Songbrowser)
- Added startup loading screen and animation
- Added beatmap ID to songbrowser tooltip
- Added hint text for experimental mods in mod selection screen
- Added ConVars (1): osu_mod_fposu_sound_panning, osu_mod_fps_sound_panning, osu_stacking_leniency_override
- Added ConVars (2): fposu_mod_strafing_strength_x/y/z, fposu_mod_strafing_frequency_x/y/z
- Added ConVars (3): snd_updateperiod, snd_dev_period, snd_dev_buffer, snd_wav_file_min_size
- Added ConVars (4): osu_ignore_beatmap_combo_numbers, osu_number_max
- Added ConVars (5): osu_scores_export, osu_auto_and_relax_block_user_input
- Updated songbrowser search to be async (avoids freezing the entire game when searching through 100k+ beatmaps)\n
- Updated "PF" text on scores to differentiate "PFC" (for perfect max possible combo) and "FC" (for no combo break, dropped sliderends allowed)
- Updated hitresult draw order to be correct (new results are now on top of old ones, was inverted previously and nobody noticed until now)
- Updated user switcher to be scrollable if the list gets too large
- Updated score list scrollbar size as to not overlap with text
- Updated score buttons to show AR/CS/OD/HP overrides directly in songbrowser (avoids having to open the score and waiting for the tooltip)
- Updated osu!.db loading to ignore corrupt entries with empty values (instead of producing empty songbuttons with "//" text in songbrowser)
- Linux: Updated osu! database loader to automatically rewrite backslashes into forward slashes for beatmap filepaths (as a workaround)
- Improved startup performance (skin loading)
- Fixed slider start circle hitresult getting overwritten by slider end circle hitresult in target practice mod
- Fixed animated hitresults being broken in target practice mod
- Fixed NotificationOverlay sometimes eating key inputs in options menu even while not in keybinding mode
- Fixed "osu!stable" notelock type eating the second input of frame perfect double inputs on overlapping/2b slider startcircles
- Fixed malformed/corrupt spinnerspin.wav skin files crashing the BASS audio library
(As always, if I broke something with this update, you can go back to the previous version via the "Beta" tab in the right-click properties of the game in your library)
Changed depots in wasapi-test branch