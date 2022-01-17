Version 716: Weekly Build with Various Improvements

This build focuses on bug fixes among several different systems that are being pulled into the game. Maps will be going back to their normal friday release schedule. Total build download size should be much smaller than last week. This weeks maps will be mostly focusing on replacing old banks.

This change focuses on alleviating a lot of various problems with the spawning system. Along with attempting to fix most of the bugs with the system, players' pucks will now attempt to spawn as close to the bomb as possible spread out in a uniform pattern (with the general exception of bank, because you can't spawn in vault.)

Added new behavior for initial placement of pucks that favors spawn points around the bomb

Adjusted bomb spawn points to spread them out around the bomb, not too close and not too far

Fixed puck placement where pucks could be placed inside of objects in their default position

Fixed issue where players would place pucks "nowhere"

Changed JIP spawning to pick better spawn points for players as a fallback

Added fallback to use old spawn point placements (with bug fixes) if bomb spawn points are not valid

Changed math to make spawn points still work if they are below or above a spawnable surface on different floors

Changed math to make area checking for initial spawn puck placement much closer to the actual size of a player

Known Issue: JIP players will see their puck at 0,0,0 until they actually spawn, but they shouldn't actually spawn there, due to backup protection logic. The puck can still be moved.

General Bug Fixes