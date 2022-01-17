Version 716: Weekly Build with Various Improvements

This build focuses on bug fixes among several different systems that are being pulled into the game. Maps will be going back to their normal friday release schedule. Total build download size should be much smaller than last week. This weeks maps will be mostly focusing on replacing old banks.
Spawn system update:
This change focuses on alleviating a lot of various problems with the spawning system. Along with attempting to fix most of the bugs with the system, players' pucks will now attempt to spawn as close to the bomb as possible spread out in a uniform pattern (with the general exception of bank, because you can't spawn in vault.)
- Added new behavior for initial placement of pucks that favors spawn points around the bomb
- Adjusted bomb spawn points to spread them out around the bomb, not too close and not too far
- Fixed puck placement where pucks could be placed inside of objects in their default position
- Fixed issue where players would place pucks "nowhere"
- Changed JIP spawning to pick better spawn points for players as a fallback
- Added fallback to use old spawn point placements (with bug fixes) if bomb spawn points are not valid
- Changed math to make spawn points still work if they are below or above a spawnable surface on different floors
- Changed math to make area checking for initial spawn puck placement much closer to the actual size of a player
- Known Issue: JIP players will see their puck at 0,0,0 until they actually spawn, but they shouldn't actually spawn there, due to backup protection logic. The puck can still be moved.
General Bug Fixes
- XP Progress no longer appears at end of round as spectator
- Fixed an error rendering the UI found in bug reported player logs
- Change viewport audio listener logic, should mostly affect spectator camera to fix listening position
- "Hud toggle" option should now actually function during a match without having to restart game
- Changed art of "y tho" emblem
- Fixed winter pass popup
- Fixed bug with visibility that was causing some extra performance loss
- Fixed regression that caused players to be able to see items in the weapon wall of the enemy team when in FPV
- Fixed damage reporter not clearing out damage from previous matches
