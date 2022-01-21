 Skip to content

Tichu update for 21 January 2022

Version 22.1.2.1761 released

Version 22.1.2.1761 released

Build 8030730

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • fair deals;

Bugfixes:

  • bomb cannot be thrown on Dog;
  • GUI: Tichu button should be moved away from Pass button to avoid accidental clicks on it;
  • GUI: there is strange empty (Play) button during startup of the game;

AI:

  • improvements:
  • beat partner with bomb: partner finished, previous/left opponent has little cards and I have forcing hand;
  • taking points (partner finished first, I will be last): play scored set being under my winning scored set;
  • bugfixes:
  • do not beat partner who finished if I will start anyway (previous/left opponent finished earlier and partner laid set which cannot be beaten by next/right opponent);
  • partner's Tichu: do not beat single of previous/left opponent if it would spoil own hand;

Features planned in next update(s):

  • replay: possibility to play multiplayer game from selected position;

