Version 22.1.2.1761 released

Features:
- fair deals;
Bugfixes:
- bomb cannot be thrown on Dog;
- GUI: Tichu button should be moved away from Pass button to avoid accidental clicks on it;
- GUI: there is strange empty (Play) button during startup of the game;
AI:
- improvements:
- beat partner with bomb: partner finished, previous/left opponent has little cards and I have forcing hand;
- taking points (partner finished first, I will be last): play scored set being under my winning scored set;
- bugfixes:
- do not beat partner who finished if I will start anyway (previous/left opponent finished earlier and partner laid set which cannot be beaten by next/right opponent);
- partner's Tichu: do not beat single of previous/left opponent if it would spoil own hand;
Features planned in next update(s):
- replay: possibility to play multiplayer game from selected position;
Changed files in this update