Critical save slot bug has been fixed. Save slots will now work correctly!!!
Internally profiles are now working on a more flexible system
PLEASE NOTE unfortunately this means that players graphics, audio, game options settings have been reset
Anti aliasing methods added to graphics
UI audio setting added
Audio settings maintained when changing
Gamma boost option added
Rocket launcher explosion volume boosted
Player landing sound optional
Resolution scaling forced to 100% across all ‘overall settings’ so the blurriness will be reduced unless the resolution is manually changed by player. Resolution scaling is gross and belongs in the trash
Graphics settings are saved correctly when modifying!
Some minor fixes in UI display for retaining the color theme saved
Pier walls in Ghost level now have collision enabled
Anomalous update for 16 January 2022
5.3.3 Patchnotes
Changed files in this update