 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Anomalous update for 16 January 2022

5.3.3 Patchnotes

Share · View all patches · Build 8030586 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Critical save slot bug has been fixed. Save slots will now work correctly!!!

Internally profiles are now working on a more flexible system

PLEASE NOTE unfortunately this means that players graphics, audio, game options settings have been reset

Anti aliasing methods added to graphics

UI audio setting added

Audio settings maintained when changing

Gamma boost option added

Rocket launcher explosion volume boosted

Player landing sound optional

Resolution scaling forced to 100% across all ‘overall settings’ so the blurriness will be reduced unless the resolution is manually changed by player. Resolution scaling is gross and belongs in the trash

Graphics settings are saved correctly when modifying!

Some minor fixes in UI display for retaining the color theme saved

Pier walls in Ghost level now have collision enabled

Changed files in this update

Anomalous Content Depot 1435971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.