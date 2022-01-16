 Skip to content

Paths & Danger update for 16 January 2022

#2 Update - The Conjurer

Share · View all patches · Build 8030579 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings!

We bring news and exciting new stuff.

Check it out!

[Added]

  • Added a new character to play: the Conjurer
  • Added Elementals to be conjured ( Fire, Ice, and Rock Elementals)
  • Added new sound effects for different actions
  • Added a new battle song
  • Added spiked traps for the Badlands area levels.
  • Added information about the current level and experience for the next level on character cards
  • Added extra info messages for different actions

[Fixed/Balanced]

  • Increased save formation by 1 tile
  • Fix error while loading localization files that would result in wrong localizations results
  • Fix wrong display of images and descriptions on Paladin class
  • Fixed not saving the NPC animation speed from session to session
  • Fixed faction reward, rewarding more than 1 item
  • Fixed re-appearing wrong sprites upon characters (error derived from reusing certain assets)
  • Fixed displaying death characters icons while in the battle sequence
  • Wrong names of enemies fixed
  • Fixed spelling errors

The update is now available for Windows, Mac, and Linux versions.

See you in the next update!

Have fun!

Changed files in this update

