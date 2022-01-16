2 Update - The Conjurer

Greetings!
We bring news and exciting new stuff.
Check it out!
[Added]
- Added a new character to play: the Conjurer
- Added Elementals to be conjured ( Fire, Ice, and Rock Elementals)
- Added new sound effects for different actions
- Added a new battle song
- Added spiked traps for the Badlands area levels.
- Added information about the current level and experience for the next level on character cards
- Added extra info messages for different actions
[Fixed/Balanced]
- Increased save formation by 1 tile
- Fix error while loading localization files that would result in wrong localizations results
- Fix wrong display of images and descriptions on Paladin class
- Fixed not saving the NPC animation speed from session to session
- Fixed faction reward, rewarding more than 1 item
- Fixed re-appearing wrong sprites upon characters (error derived from reusing certain assets)
- Fixed displaying death characters icons while in the battle sequence
- Wrong names of enemies fixed
- Fixed spelling errors
The update is now available for Windows, Mac, and Linux versions.
See you in the next update!
Have fun!
Changed files in this update