 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Trial of Two update for 16 January 2022

Trial of Two v1.3.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8030576 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

For our first post-release patch, we focused on stability and performance. But we still managed to get a new game mode in there!

Changelog

Gameplay

  • Added a training mode for all 4 biomes.
  • Tweaked character physics to allow for easier combos.
  • Improved enemy decision making capabilities to avoid loops.
  • Increased monkey biome room diversity.

Performance

  • We used to allocate a lot of garbage. Now, we only allocate some garbage.
  • Added occlusion culling (on by default).
  • Added vertical sync (on by default).
  • Improved lighting via light probes.

...and lots of fixes for bugs that are too small and/or embarrassing to bring up.

Cheers,

-Daniel

Changed files in this update

Trial of Two Content Depot 1580041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.