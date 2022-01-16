Trial of Two v1.3.1

For our first post-release patch, we focused on stability and performance. But we still managed to get a new game mode in there!
Changelog
Gameplay
- Added a training mode for all 4 biomes.
- Tweaked character physics to allow for easier combos.
- Improved enemy decision making capabilities to avoid loops.
- Increased monkey biome room diversity.
Performance
- We used to allocate a lot of garbage. Now, we only allocate some garbage.
- Added occlusion culling (on by default).
- Added vertical sync (on by default).
- Improved lighting via light probes.
...and lots of fixes for bugs that are too small and/or embarrassing to bring up.
Cheers,
-Daniel
