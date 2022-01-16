 Skip to content

Outerverse update for 16 January 2022

Update 6: Automatic Schematic Rotation

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added 'Automatic Schematic Rotation' setting: if you prefer rotation to be automatic for you based on the schematic, enable 'Automatic Schematic Rotation' in the settings.
  • Fixed sometimes some destroyed grass doesn't save & optimized it.
  • Reordered settings menu to be nicer and more organized.
  • Fixed an issue where an Action Fan would sometimes push dropped items a bit to the side instead of only straight forward.
  • Removed debug F1-F5 keys.
  • Added 'Invert Mouse Y' setting.

