Update 6: Automatic Schematic Rotation

- Added 'Automatic Schematic Rotation' setting: if you prefer rotation to be automatic for you based on the schematic, enable 'Automatic Schematic Rotation' in the settings.
- Fixed sometimes some destroyed grass doesn't save & optimized it.
- Reordered settings menu to be nicer and more organized.
- Fixed an issue where an Action Fan would sometimes push dropped items a bit to the side instead of only straight forward.
- Removed debug F1-F5 keys.
- Added 'Invert Mouse Y' setting.
