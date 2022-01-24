 Skip to content

Crash Dive 2 update for 24 January 2022

v1.2.29 change list

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Added marker for enemy’s estimated position of sub on Easy/Medium difficulty (moddable)

• Added cap to sub’s max speed after upgrades & crew output are applied (moddable)

• In Mission Status/Comms, added buttons to show Side Missions on chart view

• Side Mission radio comms will now only be received when boat or periscope are above water

• Modding: Can now add new Vehicles and Campaign missions

• Fixed hull stress sounds continuing after Fast Travel & Wait in Place

• Fixed Sick Bay & Quarters healing bonuses not being correctly applied during Fast Travel & Wait in Place

• Fixed bug where sub could wedge itself under main slab of an enemy base

• Fixed potential error when assigning crew to modded radar in saved game created before v1.2.12

