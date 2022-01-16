Lost Island - Update #48 - Ver. 0.4.8a - 22

Fixes
- Other problems fixed
Changes
- MainMenu change made
- Carpet Deco 1 size corrected
- Carpet Deco 2 size corrected
New
- Create 50 Nail Box Added
- More Safezone Added
- Military Base Added
- Waterzone Added
New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation
Other
- Performance improvement
- Map revised
Known issues
- Levels -> loading of levels has a short delay
Preparations
- Rain blocking for buildings
- Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded.
- Interaction with more details - In preparation
The latest update in preparation can be found here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1524630/discussions/0/3106892784341763850/
Important note:
Game crashes after an update!
When starting the game or loading a savegame?
Follow these steps: FAQ
You are not allowed to use special characters when creating a game session. This cannot be saved by the system.
