Rogue Shift update for 16 January 2022

RELEASE NOTES - v0.2022.005

16 January 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance

  • The starter Perk of the Guard class is now Critical Hit instead of Ammo Collector.

Improvements

  • Scores our now formatted with commas for better readability (for example: 1,111,111).
  • Adjusted the colliders of some obstacles so that enemies would not ignore them and walk into them.
  • Smoothed out the enemy movement a bit more while collision avoidance is in progress (less jitter).

Fixes

  • During the story mode intro cutscene, the portal effects were on prior to the portal actually being switched on.

