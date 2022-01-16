RELEASE NOTES - v0.2022.005

Balance
- The starter Perk of the Guard class is now Critical Hit instead of Ammo Collector.
Improvements
- Scores our now formatted with commas for better readability (for example: 1,111,111).
- Adjusted the colliders of some obstacles so that enemies would not ignore them and walk into them.
- Smoothed out the enemy movement a bit more while collision avoidance is in progress (less jitter).
Fixes
- During the story mode intro cutscene, the portal effects were on prior to the portal actually being switched on.
Changed files in this update