Nomad 1.4.1b Released

Workbench Changes



Workbenches have changed. Workbenches are now limited to ONE per player, thus stopping one or two people claiming the entire island. If you place another workbench, your old workbench will be deleted. This will help if you cannot get to your workbench (IE raided).

This may increase to 2 per player over the next update. I'll keep an eye on it.

New Safe Zone



Another Safe Zone added near the airfield to help spread out the players. I'm seeing a lot of safe zone camping so adding another one will help spread the players out.

It is random which Safe Zone you get. You cannot choose.

Saleh Has Moved



Salah has moved to the new Safe Zone.

Nomad Premium



Nomad Premium is the ultimate DLC to have, containing but not limited to; 26 Exclusive player skins, Premium gold coloured name tags, Access to /kits, 20+ Death effects when your character dies, Spray your Steam avatar on anything in game and many, many more benefits and features.

Level up your Nomad experience by buying Premium. Buy it here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/431430/Nomad__Premium/

Skin Variety Pack



The Variety Skin Pack is available. This DLC contains 11 new skins for you to flex with inside of the game. Simply change your skin in the customize tab in the main menu.

Buy it here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/508800/

Changelog

Changes

Updated to Unity 2021.2.8.f1

Increased Workbench Health to 500, up from 250

Fixed dupe bug with placing workbenches inside of a building area

Workbenches are now limited to 1 per player. This is to stop 1 player from just owning the entire island by mass placing Workbenches everywhere.

New Safe Zone added. To help spread the players out when spawning in.

Salah moved to the new safe zone.

There is now a 40% chance to bleed when taking damage, up from 20%

Chat will now output a message to you when you are bleeding

Increased death timer to 20s, up from 15s

Increased chances of getting good materials from the Auger Drill

There are now less ammo boxes spawning with weapons within the world

Bow damage increased to 35 damage, up from 30

Crossbow damage increased to 40, up from 35

Makeshift Shotgun damage increased to 16 per bullet, up from 15

Minigun spread reduced by 20%

Fixed a foundation glitch

Increased the range distance in which you can interact or loot at to 3m, up from 2.7m

Scrapping all types of ammo now yields Low Grade Gunpowder

Scrapping ammo success chance increased to 20%, up from 10% to match scrapping of weapons

Storage chests, campfires and furnaces have increased checks when looting from them

Increased Salah chance of getting a legendary to 16%, up from 15%.

Fixed an issue where Saleh should have dropped an Accessory item but dropped armor instead

Iron Helmet now negates 2 bullets from each player, up from 1 bullet from each player

Stop Sign now negates 2 bullets from each player, up from 1 bullet from each player

Riot Shield now negates 4 bullets from each player, up from 2 bullets from each player

Minigun damage reduced to 20, down from 22

Odin damage increased to 30, up from 25

All Melee weapons now do 25% increased damage

Fixed a bug where Cigar +10% damage was overwritten with Talent 5 +10%. They should now stack and give you +20% damage

Players now start on 70% health

Painkillers and Medical Pack now can spawn at Industrial loot spawns

More food items can now spawn at Industrial, Police, Military and next to broken cars

Normal Zombies health reduced to 45, down from 50

Fumer and Boomer Zombies health reduced to 50, down from 60

Zombies now spawn at the Industrial area

Complete server logging is now available to all server owners. See /Logs/Log.txt for full output.

Barrels now have better server side checks

Doors now have increased protection when setting a new door key code

All servers have been wiped due to this update to ensure all players starting equal and to prevent any data corruption