Nomad 1.4.1b Released

Workbench Changes
Workbenches have changed. Workbenches are now limited to ONE per player, thus stopping one or two people claiming the entire island. If you place another workbench, your old workbench will be deleted. This will help if you cannot get to your workbench (IE raided).
This may increase to 2 per player over the next update. I'll keep an eye on it.
New Safe Zone
Another Safe Zone added near the airfield to help spread out the players. I'm seeing a lot of safe zone camping so adding another one will help spread the players out.
It is random which Safe Zone you get. You cannot choose.
Saleh Has Moved
Salah has moved to the new Safe Zone.
Changelog
Changes
- Updated to Unity 2021.2.8.f1
- Increased Workbench Health to 500, up from 250
- Fixed dupe bug with placing workbenches inside of a building area
- Workbenches are now limited to 1 per player. This is to stop 1 player from just owning the entire island by mass placing Workbenches everywhere.
- New Safe Zone added. To help spread the players out when spawning in.
- Salah moved to the new safe zone.
- There is now a 40% chance to bleed when taking damage, up from 20%
- Chat will now output a message to you when you are bleeding
- Increased death timer to 20s, up from 15s
- Increased chances of getting good materials from the Auger Drill
- There are now less ammo boxes spawning with weapons within the world
- Bow damage increased to 35 damage, up from 30
- Crossbow damage increased to 40, up from 35
- Makeshift Shotgun damage increased to 16 per bullet, up from 15
- Minigun spread reduced by 20%
- Fixed a foundation glitch
- Increased the range distance in which you can interact or loot at to 3m, up from 2.7m
- Scrapping all types of ammo now yields Low Grade Gunpowder
- Scrapping ammo success chance increased to 20%, up from 10% to match scrapping of weapons
- Storage chests, campfires and furnaces have increased checks when looting from them
- Increased Salah chance of getting a legendary to 16%, up from 15%.
- Fixed an issue where Saleh should have dropped an Accessory item but dropped armor instead
- Iron Helmet now negates 2 bullets from each player, up from 1 bullet from each player
- Stop Sign now negates 2 bullets from each player, up from 1 bullet from each player
- Riot Shield now negates 4 bullets from each player, up from 2 bullets from each player
- Minigun damage reduced to 20, down from 22
- Odin damage increased to 30, up from 25
- All Melee weapons now do 25% increased damage
- Fixed a bug where Cigar +10% damage was overwritten with Talent 5 +10%. They should now stack and give you +20% damage
- Players now start on 70% health
- Painkillers and Medical Pack now can spawn at Industrial loot spawns
- More food items can now spawn at Industrial, Police, Military and next to broken cars
- Normal Zombies health reduced to 45, down from 50
- Fumer and Boomer Zombies health reduced to 50, down from 60
- Zombies now spawn at the Industrial area
- Complete server logging is now available to all server owners. See /Logs/Log.txt for full output.
- Barrels now have better server side checks
- Doors now have increased protection when setting a new door key code
All servers have been wiped due to this update to ensure all players starting equal and to prevent any data corruption
