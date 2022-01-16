Patch v1.0.8e Released!

IMPROVEMENTS:
- Prey animals expend more energy now when fighting wolves in standing defense, reducing the damage they deal with each kick.
- Alert about not being able to mark a carcass won't appear now if the carcass can't be eaten.
BUGS FIXED:
- In certain circumstances, mates do not respond to secondary howls.
- World Map homesite icons don't update when quest changes.
- World Map map marker delete button doesn't appear reliably.
- Occasionally music stops playing.
- Text errors.
Changed files in this update