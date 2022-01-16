 Skip to content

WolfQuest: Anniversary Edition update for 16 January 2022

Patch v1.0.8e Released!

Build 8030305

Patchnotes via Steam Community
IMPROVEMENTS:
  • Prey animals expend more energy now when fighting wolves in standing defense, reducing the damage they deal with each kick.
  • Alert about not being able to mark a carcass won't appear now if the carcass can't be eaten.
BUGS FIXED:
  • In certain circumstances, mates do not respond to secondary howls.
  • World Map homesite icons don't update when quest changes.
  • World Map map marker delete button doesn't appear reliably.
  • Occasionally music stops playing.
  • Text errors.

