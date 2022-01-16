 Skip to content

Everyday Life Edengrall update for 16 January 2022

V0.27.4.1335.hot ~ 16.01.2022

Build 8030209

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

Added a confirmation popup for applying changes to the settings when leaving with unconfirmed changes.

Bugfixes:

Usable items like elixirs and fertilizers no longer rely on the undefined xml loading order to work.

Changed files in this update

Everyday Life Edengrall Content Depot 1220601
  • Loading history…
