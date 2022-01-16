Patch 0.2.8 - Cloud Saves, Volume Sliders, Stats Display

The new patch is being rolled out and contains:

QOL: Steam Cloud Saves

QOL: Volume sliders

QOL: after unlocking a couple of characters, a stats panel becomes visible on the character selection screen

QOL: after unlocking a handful of weapons, current stats and weapon levels will be displayed when leveling up and on the pause screen





Tweak: Garlic hits reduce knockback and freeze resistance

Tweak: Orologion doesn't prevent enemies from spawning anymore

Tweak: increased birds's level up area bonus

Bugfix: Axes won't despawn anymore if sent too high

Bugfix: unlocks from Achievements are reactivated on launching the game

Bugfix: corrected movemenet of a few projectiles to be independent from frame rate

Added additional logs for people experiencing crashes, can be found in %APPDATA%\Vampire_Survivors\logs

What's next

While January is still about QOL improvements like localisation, key re-binding, Mac/Linux builds, etc, next week we'll be getting a few more bits of content too.

YouTube

Rendering issues at startup and during Treasures

The Steam version of the game is built using Electron and Chromium, that might have rendering issues on certain hardware, regardless of how powerful it is. This could lead to black screens, heavy slowdowns when the there are a lot of semi-transparent pixels on screen, and high CPU usage.

We don't have direct control over those issues, so we're currently looking for short terms workarounds, but also starting a parallel rework, in a different engine, for the long term.

Community

The Discord server just reached 1000 members, the all-time concurrent players peak is above 6000 and the positive reviews are well beyond 2000 at the time of writing: once again, a huge thank you to everyone for the incredible feedback 🙏🏻