Patch 0.2.8 - Cloud Saves, Volume Sliders, Stats Display

The new patch is being rolled out and contains:
- QOL: Steam Cloud Saves
- QOL: Volume sliders
- QOL: after unlocking a couple of characters, a stats panel becomes visible on the character selection screen
- QOL: after unlocking a handful of weapons, current stats and weapon levels will be displayed when leveling up and on the pause screen
- Tweak: Garlic hits reduce knockback and freeze resistance
- Tweak: Orologion doesn't prevent enemies from spawning anymore
- Tweak: increased birds's level up area bonus
- Bugfix: Axes won't despawn anymore if sent too high
- Bugfix: unlocks from Achievements are reactivated on launching the game
- Bugfix: corrected movemenet of a few projectiles to be independent from frame rate
- Added additional logs for people experiencing crashes, can be found in %APPDATA%\Vampire_Survivors\logs
What's next
While January is still about QOL improvements like localisation, key re-binding, Mac/Linux builds, etc, next week we'll be getting a few more bits of content too.
Rendering issues at startup and during Treasures
The Steam version of the game is built using Electron and Chromium, that might have rendering issues on certain hardware, regardless of how powerful it is. This could lead to black screens, heavy slowdowns when the there are a lot of semi-transparent pixels on screen, and high CPU usage.
We don't have direct control over those issues, so we're currently looking for short terms workarounds, but also starting a parallel rework, in a different engine, for the long term.
Community
The Discord server just reached 1000 members, the all-time concurrent players peak is above 6000 and the positive reviews are well beyond 2000 at the time of writing: once again, a huge thank you to everyone for the incredible feedback 🙏🏻
