 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Vampire Survivors update for 16 January 2022

Patch 0.2.8 - Cloud Saves, Volume Sliders, Stats Display

Share · View all patches · Build 8030097 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The new patch is being rolled out and contains:

  • QOL: Steam Cloud Saves
  • QOL: Volume sliders
  • QOL: after unlocking a couple of characters, a stats panel becomes visible on the character selection screen
  • QOL: after unlocking a handful of weapons, current stats and weapon levels will be displayed when leveling up and on the pause screen



  • Tweak: Garlic hits reduce knockback and freeze resistance
  • Tweak: Orologion doesn't prevent enemies from spawning anymore
  • Tweak: increased birds's level up area bonus
  • Bugfix: Axes won't despawn anymore if sent too high
  • Bugfix: unlocks from Achievements are reactivated on launching the game
  • Bugfix: corrected movemenet of a few projectiles to be independent from frame rate
  • Added additional logs for people experiencing crashes, can be found in %APPDATA%\Vampire_Survivors\logs

What's next

While January is still about QOL improvements like localisation, key re-binding, Mac/Linux builds, etc, next week we'll be getting a few more bits of content too.

Rendering issues at startup and during Treasures

The Steam version of the game is built using Electron and Chromium, that might have rendering issues on certain hardware, regardless of how powerful it is. This could lead to black screens, heavy slowdowns when the there are a lot of semi-transparent pixels on screen, and high CPU usage.

We don't have direct control over those issues, so we're currently looking for short terms workarounds, but also starting a parallel rework, in a different engine, for the long term.

Community

The Discord server just reached 1000 members, the all-time concurrent players peak is above 6000 and the positive reviews are well beyond 2000 at the time of writing: once again, a huge thank you to everyone for the incredible feedback 🙏🏻

Changed files in this update

Vampire Survivors Content Depot 1794681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.