 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Nurose update for 16 January 2022

Hotfix 0.2.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8030083 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Netcode: Inputs of other players is now received sooner. This should reduce rubber banding.
  • Netcode: Previously one player experienced 100% of the lag while the lobby host experienced 0 lag. Now it is 50/50 so that high ping games are more playable.
  • Netcode: Added networking data reporting for online matches to gather latency issues.
  • Added wizard clone death animation.

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed the crash which occurred when player died in the home area while the spell building UI was open.

Changed files in this update

Nurose Windows x64 Content Depot 1482641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.