Hotfix 0.2.2

Changes:
- Netcode: Inputs of other players is now received sooner. This should reduce rubber banding.
- Netcode: Previously one player experienced 100% of the lag while the lobby host experienced 0 lag. Now it is 50/50 so that high ping games are more playable.
- Netcode: Added networking data reporting for online matches to gather latency issues.
- Added wizard clone death animation.
Bug fixes:
- Fixed the crash which occurred when player died in the home area while the spell building UI was open.
Changed files in this update