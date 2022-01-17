 Skip to content

EVERSLAUGHT update for 17 January 2022

Bigger Hotfix for the Major Update #1

Build 8030039

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We just can't stop! Here's another "hotfix", but this could just as easily count as another "Major" Update... or maybe let's go with "Captain" Update this time!

Highlights

  • Added a 2nd weapon slot to backpack
  • Backpack UX/UI improved
  • Added "Hold to drop" for Melee Weapons
  • Left-handed mode fixed and improved
  • Enemy hitboxes improved
  • Enemy hit ranges improved
  • Fixed issues with weapon hit collisions
  • Vastly improved blood effects
  • Weapon breaking effects improved
  • Decreased cost for Boltslinger
  • Added OpenXR error message

Full patch notes v0.3.2

Enemies
  • Improved enemy hitboxes and hit detection accuracy
  • Improved enemy attack damage frames, enemy attacks should feel fair now
  • Enemies now come closer to the player
  • Decreased enemy attack ranges to make them easier to hit with short weapons
  • Increased Zombie attack speeds to compensate range changes
  • Increased enemy Warrior damage by 2
  • Increased Guardian movement speed by 15%
  • Increased exploder knockback
  • Fixed bug that caused enemies to freeze after knockback
  • Fixed bug that caused Brute’s to ignore some attacks
Melee Combat
  • Backpack now has 2 slots, enabling you to carry 3 melee weapons in total
  • Increased range of blunt weapons
  • Improved hit collision model of weapons
  • Adjusted melee weapon damages
  • Adjusted hit strengths to improve blunt weapon feeling
  • Decreased weapon degradation per hit
  • Decreased weapon upgrade cost
  • Increased weapon sell gold value
  • Added proper effects to weapon breaking
Gauntlet Weapons
  • Adjusted shotgun particles to reflect its range
  • Increased Boltslinger damage by 30%
  • Decreased Boltslinger unlock cost to 5000
Progression
  • Increased weapon drops across the board
  • Decreased gold loss on death to 50% from 100%
  • Decreased XP gain on death to 33% from 100%
  • Decreased difficulty of first dungeon run
Levels
  • Fixed skylights not affecting enemies
  • Improved performance of several levels
  • Adjusted several arena spawns
UX
  • Added “Hold A to drop/swap weapon”
  • Added new backpack inventory UI that contains two slots for weapons
  • Class selection now displays current level and which skills are improved upon leveling
  • Adjusted wave start and arena ending indicator effects
  • Adjusted Audio log and several other sound effect volumes
  • Added error message in case of missing HMD or wrong OpenXR Runtime
  • Fixed left handed mode
  • Fixed compare UI of weapon racks
  • Fixed visual indicator of introduction weapon
  • Adjusted hit strength message to not be displayed as often

As always, we invite you to join our Discord to discuss stuff directly with us, the devs!

discord.gg/everslaught

