Bigger Hotfix for the Major Update #1

Highlights
- Added a 2nd weapon slot to backpack
- Backpack UX/UI improved
- Added "Hold to drop" for Melee Weapons
- Left-handed mode fixed and improved
- Enemy hitboxes improved
- Enemy hit ranges improved
- Fixed issues with weapon hit collisions
- Vastly improved blood effects
- Weapon breaking effects improved
- Decreased cost for Boltslinger
- Added OpenXR error message
Full patch notes v0.3.2
Enemies
- Improved enemy hitboxes and hit detection accuracy
- Improved enemy attack damage frames, enemy attacks should feel fair now
- Enemies now come closer to the player
- Decreased enemy attack ranges to make them easier to hit with short weapons
- Increased Zombie attack speeds to compensate range changes
- Increased enemy Warrior damage by 2
- Increased Guardian movement speed by 15%
- Increased exploder knockback
- Fixed bug that caused enemies to freeze after knockback
- Fixed bug that caused Brute’s to ignore some attacks
Melee Combat
- Backpack now has 2 slots, enabling you to carry 3 melee weapons in total
- Increased range of blunt weapons
- Improved hit collision model of weapons
- Adjusted melee weapon damages
- Adjusted hit strengths to improve blunt weapon feeling
- Decreased weapon degradation per hit
- Decreased weapon upgrade cost
- Increased weapon sell gold value
- Added proper effects to weapon breaking
Gauntlet Weapons
- Adjusted shotgun particles to reflect its range
- Increased Boltslinger damage by 30%
- Decreased Boltslinger unlock cost to 5000
Progression
- Increased weapon drops across the board
- Decreased gold loss on death to 50% from 100%
- Decreased XP gain on death to 33% from 100%
- Decreased difficulty of first dungeon run
Levels
- Fixed skylights not affecting enemies
- Improved performance of several levels
- Adjusted several arena spawns
UX
- Added “Hold A to drop/swap weapon”
- Added new backpack inventory UI that contains two slots for weapons
- Class selection now displays current level and which skills are improved upon leveling
- Adjusted wave start and arena ending indicator effects
- Adjusted Audio log and several other sound effect volumes
- Added error message in case of missing HMD or wrong OpenXR Runtime
- Fixed left handed mode
- Fixed compare UI of weapon racks
- Fixed visual indicator of introduction weapon
- Adjusted hit strength message to not be displayed as often
