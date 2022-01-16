Update, Version 20220116

English

#########Content###############

[Containment Breach]After you gain admin privilege of Ishida's computer, a new document "Investigation Report" will appear. (No need to finish everything in the inner lab.)

#########System###############

[Boombox]Added an option to directly change the game's volume in the Boombox.

[Steam Workshop]Removed the dependency of steam_appid.txt file, the game shall automatically figure out the game's app id if it's launched by Steam. (Also, save about 7kb file size.)

[Steam Workshop]The file is still there, in case anyone wants to use the Steam Workshop mods while launching the game without Steam for any weird reasons. (In case Steam dies in China and Hong Kong one day.)

[Steam Workshop]Mods can now overwrite or add audio assets. (Background Music, ambient sound, sound effects, music effects, and voice-over are all supported.)

#######DEBUG################

[FPS MODE]Fixed a bug that the hit area of an enlarged target was not calculated correctly.

########Other################

Una uploaded a cheat mod to the workshop to make baguettes to be VERY OVERPOWERED. It proves the mod system can overwrite item generation code without any problems so far.

简体中文

#########Content###############

【收容突破】当你获得石田的电脑上的系统管理员权限后，一份新的文档“调查报告”会出现。（不需要完成内部实验室的全部工作。）

#########System###############

【音乐盒】在音乐盒中加入了改变游戏整体音量的选项。

【创意工坊】消除了对于steam_appid.txt文件的依赖，游戏如果是从STEAM上打开运行的话，游戏将会自动获取APPID。（顺便节约了大约7KB的硬盘空间。）

【创意工坊】这个文件依然存在于游戏目录，用于在任何人需要使用创意工坊的Mod，但是不想从STEAM上运行游戏的诡异场合。（这是对于如果STEAM哪天在中国大陆与香港完全无法使用时的预防措施。）

【创意工坊】Mod现在可以覆盖现有音乐资源或加入新的音乐资源。（背景音乐，背景音效，普通音效，音乐特效，配音已经全部支持。）

#######DEBUG################

【第一人称射击模式】修复了一个造成被放大的敌人的射击判定区域计算错误的BUG。

########Other################

Una上传了一个作弊MOD到工坊，让法式长棍强得离谱。不过也证明了MOD系统在覆盖游戏的物品生成代码时目前没有任何问题。