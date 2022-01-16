Loading Path Patch

A quick fix for the path loading issue!

Players who have updated to the newer version would see no paths generating as the loading code has been altered so that they are no longer compatible.

This means that, unfortunately, you will have to reset to the new default paths and lose your previous creations to this point.

How do I reset?

It's quite simple to reset your paths.

Go to the Section Creator.

Go to Load Path and confirm to continue.

Below, next to the Go Back button is a new button called Reset Paths.

Click on Reset Paths and confirm your action.

Your paths have been reset!

Sorry for the inconvenience this has caused!

Many thanks