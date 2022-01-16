 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Setr's Auto Battler update for 16 January 2022

1.3.0 - Balance, Music and more!

Share · View all patches · Build 8029883 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Unit scaling is capped at 50/50
  • Music is added
  • Music/SFX mute is added
  • Lowered the game's volume
  • Lowered Roll price from $2 to $1
  • On the first round you have 2 free Rolls
  • On the first 3 rounds there is no health loss
  • Lowered the required wins from 15 to 10
  • Team and player names are now character limited
  • You can now hide the enemy names
  • Lowered the required units to level up from 3 to 2
  • Stop and Faster play speeds are added to the Arena

Unit Changes

Druid
  • Can't buff itself
Eggman
  • Can't buff itself
Shielder
  • Can't buff itself
Blacksmith
  • Can't buff itself
Banker
  • Level 2 - Buffs random ally for 4/4
  • Level 3 - Buffs random ally for 20/20
Bard
  • Level 1 - Buffs 1 random ally for 2/2
  • Level 2 - Buffs 2 random ally for 4/4
  • Level 3 - Buffs 3 random ally for 6/6
Monk
  • Level 1 - Buffs self for 2/2
  • Level 2 - Buffs self for 4/4
  • Level 3 - Buffs self for 6/6
Paladin
  • Level 1 - Heals front unit for 2
  • Level 2 - Heals front unit for 4
  • Level 3 - Heals front unit for 6
Warlock
  • Level 1 - Debuffs 1 random enemy for 4 Attack
  • Level 2 - Debuffs 2 random enemies for 8 Attack
  • Level 3 - Debuffs 3 random enemies for 12 Attack
Necromancer
  • Summons on front now

Fixes

  • Mercenary text is now saying $4 or more
  • Samurai now force kills the front enemy
  • You are no longer matched with your own team
  • Shop no longer crashes if you touch units after "Fight" is clicked

Changed files in this update

Setr's Auto Battler Depot Windows 64 Depot 1824832
  • Loading history…
Setr's Auto Battler Depot Linux Depot 1824833
  • Loading history…
Setr's Auto Battler Depot Mac Depot 1824834
  • Loading history…
Setr's Auto Battler Depot Windows 32 Depot 1824835
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.