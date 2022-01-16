1.3.0 - Balance, Music and more!

Changes
- Unit scaling is capped at 50/50
- Music is added
- Music/SFX mute is added
- Lowered the game's volume
- Lowered Roll price from $2 to $1
- On the first round you have 2 free Rolls
- On the first 3 rounds there is no health loss
- Lowered the required wins from 15 to 10
- Team and player names are now character limited
- You can now hide the enemy names
- Lowered the required units to level up from 3 to 2
- Stop and Faster play speeds are added to the Arena
Unit Changes
Druid
- Can't buff itself
Eggman
- Can't buff itself
Shielder
- Can't buff itself
Blacksmith
- Can't buff itself
Banker
- Level 2 - Buffs random ally for 4/4
- Level 3 - Buffs random ally for 20/20
Bard
- Level 1 - Buffs 1 random ally for 2/2
- Level 2 - Buffs 2 random ally for 4/4
- Level 3 - Buffs 3 random ally for 6/6
Monk
- Level 1 - Buffs self for 2/2
- Level 2 - Buffs self for 4/4
- Level 3 - Buffs self for 6/6
Paladin
- Level 1 - Heals front unit for 2
- Level 2 - Heals front unit for 4
- Level 3 - Heals front unit for 6
Warlock
- Level 1 - Debuffs 1 random enemy for 4 Attack
- Level 2 - Debuffs 2 random enemies for 8 Attack
- Level 3 - Debuffs 3 random enemies for 12 Attack
Necromancer
- Summons on front now
Fixes
- Mercenary text is now saying $4 or more
- Samurai now force kills the front enemy
- You are no longer matched with your own team
- Shop no longer crashes if you touch units after "Fight" is clicked
