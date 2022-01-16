 Skip to content

Vacuum Pilot update for 16 January 2022

Update 0.5.5 Patch Notes

Hey there!

Before we begin with the patch notes, i would like to ask you to join our Discord Server to take active part in our game development! Every suggestion and feedback is appreciated!

If you would like to see the game in your language and want to help with the translations, you can message us on Discord!

Thanks for playing!

--

Patch Notes

  • Free Mode: The workshop level list loads much quicker now
  • Improved performance when playing workshop levels
  • Fixed a bug in which the personal best was not correctly displayed while playing a workshop level
  • Added loading screens when joining a private game and when the host changes the level
  • Editor: Objects in the selection box are now highlighted before they are selected

