Update 0.5.5 Patch Notes

Patch Notes
- Free Mode: The workshop level list loads much quicker now
- Improved performance when playing workshop levels
- Fixed a bug in which the personal best was not correctly displayed while playing a workshop level
- Added loading screens when joining a private game and when the host changes the level
- Editor: Objects in the selection box are now highlighted before they are selected
