"Papers, Please" -Hans

Game Balance
- Lowered Ghoul damage to 1/3 of previous values.
- Lowered Zombie HP from 75 to 50.
Changes
- Minion Multiplier can be changed even if a Revenant is selected.
- Spectators and spooktaters can now always chat.
- Monsters can now damage minions.
- Dead player map arrows now become red
Additions
- Added explosive Jerry Cans
- New Gun! MP 40
- Added Foot IK so the height of your feet adjusts to the floor.
- Multiple new achievements for item collection (Big shoutout to community member Garlandgurl for coming up with one of the names!), gun collections, and killing certain individuals.
- Using an item now shows it in your hand.
- Added HUD icons to show who's dead and who's alive.
- Pistol reloads now show magazine in free hand.
- Blue hints are now added to the Notes screen and greyed out as they are completed.
- Spooktaters have small visuals when pinging that the living can see.
- Spooktaters can now see teammates on the map.
- Revenant leap is back in the game and should move the player correctly after animation completes.
- Spectators now have access to journal, map, and notes.
Improvements
- Further improved floor collisions to help fight items falling through them.
- Improved the lobby scene to be more balanced with varied character animations.
- Fixed bug where clients loading into lobby after a match start in the middle of the floor looking at feet.
- Improved netcode around inventory
- Frame Rate Limit now defaults to 60 instead of unlimited and is easier to set.
- Slowed down rate of help messages to allow more time to read and consume them.
- Bookcases have their X location on the map more accurately placed.
- Improved text and icon scaling of pings.
- Reworked Ghoul collisions
- Rebuilt minion attack logic to calculate collisions better, movement handles pathing issues better while chasing, minions backup when too close, and their ranging is more accurate.
- Added blockers to prevent getting stuck above the basement but below the main hall.
- Names of player arrows on the map now have team colors.
- Vital bars should animate much smoother.
- Additional help text for G drop, B battery, and H health quick keys.
- Readded sidebars to HUD for new players, but they disappear when each corresponding screen is used to not clutter veteran players.
- Input keys added for sidebars, battery, health, and dropping guns.
- Rifle racks are more likely to spawn long guns
- James as the Baron looks more like the Baron.
- Improved spooktater call out functionality with actual key binding listed.
Fixes
- Fixed issue where a lobby closing would cause all clients to be unable to host their own lobby without a restart.
- Fixed bug where after leaving your own lobby, you could attempt to join the remnants for your previously destroyed lobby.
- The Kill The Wendigo task can not longer be selected if task count is < 2.
- Fixed odd collisions on Thompson and 9mm magazine.
- Fixed bug where minutes in the lobby would hide on revenant selection.
- Fixed various spelling mistakes.
- Fixed bug where some doors would open very slow without investigator animation.
- Spooktater pings now respect realms.
- Clients in lobby and late joining should now see the correct Match Difficultly.
- Fixed bug where Ghoul bite would never hit.
- Fixed the angle of opening for basement doors so they no longer clip the wall.
- Rotated the front doors so they use their hinges correctly.
- Fixed bug where K98 would play reload sounds and animate incorrectly for the ammo actually loaded
- Fixed positioning of unequipped weapons on the investigators.
- Fixed bug where Quit to Desktop confirmation wouldn't quit to desktop.
- Fixed bug where your resolution would sometimes reset to potato.
- Fixed bug where lobby chat could sometimes become broken.
- Fixed bug where client and host ammo values could become out of sync.
- Fixed bug where gun VFX would hit spectators.
- Shrunk Revenant capsule to fit through doors better.
- Fixed bug where Wraith transitioning realms would cause keys to disappear for investigators.
Internationalization
Turkish Translations Added
We would like to thank our growing community in Turkey! Turkish Dirglings account for 40% of our new player base thanks to streamers like Twitch Streamer: MeDiLoF
