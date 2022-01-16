20220116 Update!

Dear players!
I have been hard working on game and I have reacted several tips from you
- Engine update
- You can rotate view with Q,E keys
- Overwatch bug solved
- Flashbang blinds the enemy for one turn and decrease morale. After 1 turn, enemy can do action again.
If is morale of enemy too low, he can surrender.
- Added new GUI messages - Enemy blinded and Gave himself up!
- When enemy hear noise behind doors, he can aim to doors on end of turn.
- Several textures updated
- Bug with pistol's sound fixed
- Lightmap bug in mission 4 was fixed
- Bug with collisions in mission 3 fixed
- Several animation glitches on units fixed
- Ai reaction on sounds changed
Changed files in this update