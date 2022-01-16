 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Tactical Combat Department update for 16 January 2022

20220116 Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 8029851 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear players!

I have been hard working on game and I have reacted several tips from you

  • Engine update
  • You can rotate view with Q,E keys
  • Overwatch bug solved
  • Flashbang blinds the enemy for one turn and decrease morale. After 1 turn, enemy can do action again.

    If is morale of enemy too low, he can surrender.
  • Added new GUI messages - Enemy blinded and Gave himself up!
  • When enemy hear noise behind doors, he can aim to doors on end of turn.
  • Several textures updated
  • Bug with pistol's sound fixed
  • Lightmap bug in mission 4 was fixed
  • Bug with collisions in mission 3 fixed
  • Several animation glitches on units fixed
  • Ai reaction on sounds changed

Changed files in this update

Tactical Combat Department Depot Depot 1298011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.