- squirrel distance hud fix
- quad enter more responsive / less fiddly
- selling a found weapon removes it from unit weapon inventory (mag rifles and pump shotguns always available)
- sold equipped items replaced with mag rifle or a pump shotgun.
- squirrelball scoreboard updated
Squirrelmageddon! update for 16 January 2022
v1074 - Hotfixes
