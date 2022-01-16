 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Squirrelmageddon! update for 16 January 2022

v1074 - Hotfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8029804 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • squirrel distance hud fix
  • quad enter more responsive / less fiddly
  • selling a found weapon removes it from unit weapon inventory (mag rifles and pump shotguns always available)
  • sold equipped items replaced with mag rifle or a pump shotgun.
  • squirrelball scoreboard updated

Changed files in this update

Squirrelmageddon! Beta Depot 1470671
  • Loading history…
Squirrelmageddon! Release Depot 1470673
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.