 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

After the Collapse update for 16 January 2022

0.9.0: Patch 2

Share · View all patches · Build 8029781 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi, another small patch to fix some problems found in the new release. As usual, none of the changes will impact save-games or mods.

Full Changelog

  • UI: Added feedback when someone assigned to a station cannot do the job due to traits (like someone who can't do medical being assigned to medical station)
  • UI: Research/Factory menu will no longer show people who don't have the associated skill in the "Assign" selection panel
  • Fixed: Assigning someone to a station would make them ignore traits preventing them from doing the job (like dumb people on research station)
  • Fixed: Problem with Robotic Bay causing (exponential) miscalculations of costs to build a robot (regression bug in 0.9.0)
  • Fixed: Crash when clicking "cycle map filter" in the "start new game" map selection screen (regression bug in 0.9.0)

Changed files in this update

After the Collapse Content Depot 727571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.