0.9.0: Patch 2

Hi, another small patch to fix some problems found in the new release. As usual, none of the changes will impact save-games or mods.
Full Changelog
- UI: Added feedback when someone assigned to a station cannot do the job due to traits (like someone who can't do medical being assigned to medical station)
- UI: Research/Factory menu will no longer show people who don't have the associated skill in the "Assign" selection panel
- Fixed: Assigning someone to a station would make them ignore traits preventing them from doing the job (like dumb people on research station)
- Fixed: Problem with Robotic Bay causing (exponential) miscalculations of costs to build a robot (regression bug in 0.9.0)
- Fixed: Crash when clicking "cycle map filter" in the "start new game" map selection screen (regression bug in 0.9.0)
Changed files in this update