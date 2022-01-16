January 16, 2022 version change log

Hi rescuers! Please check out our latest updates!

First of all, we’ve fixed the controller related issues which has been mostly reported. As the controller settings brought by our own programmer have some conflicts with Steam’s own settings, we’re sorry to bring so much negative experiences to you guys.

For this update, rescuers will automatically download our official controller setting files. Please re-start Steam once finish the update. then the game can natively support Xbox and its compatible controllers. To use the PS4 controller, you need to turn on Steam's input controller. The default configuration of PS5 and other controllers will be supported in subsequent updates. Please also note that we temporally block the feature of customizing controls for the compatibility, and all customized controls previously saved will be reset to defaults.

Regarding the issues of sound excessive, we’ve also fixed the problem through reducing the default volume to 50% of previous volume. For rescuers who have save files, we would greatly appreciate if you could adjust the volume in setting menu!

In addition, we’ve added a control explanation picture on the in-game pause menu, and therefore rescuers can pause the game at any time to go through the controls, and won’t forget how to play no matter when you play the game.