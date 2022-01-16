0.75 EA-Update

Fellow Contestants! Version 0.75 is here with bugfixes, changes and some freshly added stuff!.
Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where the Xtreme 101 MiniGun and DIY Zero-G Gun could start to shoot without pressing the Shoot button (LMB) after a reload.
- Fixed an issue with the Xtreme 101 MiniGun's slow down audio.
- Fixed an issue where you would instantly get to the ground if sliding and started the roll near an edge.
- Fixed an issue where you could start running in normal speed again while holding RMB (Aiming).
- There was an issue with Rivan Dragoknight's (Boss) Shockwave attack, it could damage the player several times in a manner of frames, killing the player almost instantly. This is now fixed.
- Fixed a serious exploit where you could achieve a very high score early in the game.
- Fixed Pathfinder's shorts.
- Fixed a bug that would occur when selling an item at P.U.G.S.
Changes:
- Rivan Dragoknight's (Boss) shooting Boxing gloves are now faster in Enraged mode.
- You can no longer pick up Piggybanks when you already have maximum ₹.
- The first Shotgun-pellet will now go straight forward along the mouse pointer and the rest of the bullets spread accordingly. This way you are guaranteed to hit a Zed when pointing at them. Before this change, every pellet would spread, making it hard and very unreliable to hit a Zed at a distance when using a Shotgun.
- Slightly better performance on Wonderful Winterland.
- You can now start shooting while sprinting, you'll automatically start jogging. The "penalty" for this feature is that there is a small delay (0,2sec) until you start shooting. Before this change you had to release the Sprint button in order to shoot with a weapon.
Added:
- A small window showing the current song being played. Pops up during song-change.
- 7 new Heavy as hell Music tracks!
- New Short banger music stingers when leveling up, when prestigeing a class and when prestigeing a weapon.
- Added Turn in-place animations when the character is rotating while standing still, instead of just "sliding" in place when rotating.
- Added a option in Settings > General to Fade the inventory 5 seconds after hitting a inventory-key or scrolling through it. You can now choose between Fade/Always show.
- When you have a weapon eligible for upgrade, a text will be shown at P.U.G.S to remind you to upgrade.
- 2 new Steam Achievements.
- 7 New Seasonal challenges with a small seasonal reward.
- A few new Daily Challenges for added variety.
Changed files in this update