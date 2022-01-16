 Skip to content

City Game Studio update for 16 January 2022

QoL update

Hey,

it's been a while since the last update right?

Here comes another weekly update for City Game Studio.

What's new?

New tooltips for game engines, trade publishing offers and game editions.

A bit of balancing for custom platform, the new maximum price is set to 1 500$, and you can get a CPU online compatible as soon as 1996, which is better than before (ie 1998).

Thanks to your feedback I also fixed an issue with font rendering.

Wish you a pleasant week,

See you next month (maybe).

xoxo

Binogure

