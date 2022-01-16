QoL update

Hey,
it's been a while since the last update right?
Here comes another weekly update for City Game Studio.
What's new?
New tooltips for game engines, trade publishing offers and game editions.
A bit of balancing for custom platform, the new maximum price is set to 1 500$, and you can get a CPU online compatible as soon as 1996, which is better than before (ie 1998).
Thanks to your feedback I also fixed an issue with font rendering.
Wish you a pleasant week,
See you next month (maybe).
xoxo
Binogure
Changed files in this update