Spirit of Europe - Origins update for 16 January 2022

Spirit of Europe 1.1.0 is now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 8029405 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes:

  • Version 1.1.0 comes with a new game mode:

    Story mode: This game mode is dedicated for players that only want to enjoy the story & content of the world without having to deal with economy, structures, units or combat. You start with 3 top-tier units and the only time you will ever see combat is where it is required for completing quests. Not to worry though, aside from the three top-tier units that can ensure you won't get blasted in the first initiative turn, you also have a "Kill them all!" button that instantly deals 1000 damage to enemy units.

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed a lingering bug that would cause players to "fall through the map" after exiting the first tutorial level.

  • Added missing information in the tutorial/help topics regarding camera movement while in combat, quicksave and quickload

  • Added auto-quicksave after traveling to a new area.

Known bugs:

  • One instance of receiving a quest "none" from Lactantius, in the in the catacombs of Rome - please refer to the prior version's patch notes for a workaround as we still could not replicate the bug on our end.

Changed files in this update

Spirit of Europe - Origins Content Depot 1689281
  • Loading history…
