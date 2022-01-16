Spirit of Europe 1.1.0 is now live!

Patch notes:
- Version 1.1.0 comes with a new game mode:
Story mode: This game mode is dedicated for players that only want to enjoy the story & content of the world without having to deal with economy, structures, units or combat. You start with 3 top-tier units and the only time you will ever see combat is where it is required for completing quests. Not to worry though, aside from the three top-tier units that can ensure you won't get blasted in the first initiative turn, you also have a "Kill them all!" button that instantly deals 1000 damage to enemy units.
Bug fixes:
-
Fixed a lingering bug that would cause players to "fall through the map" after exiting the first tutorial level.
-
Added missing information in the tutorial/help topics regarding camera movement while in combat, quicksave and quickload
-
Added auto-quicksave after traveling to a new area.
Known bugs:
- One instance of receiving a quest "none" from Lactantius, in the in the catacombs of Rome - please refer to the prior version's patch notes for a workaround as we still could not replicate the bug on our end.
Changed files in this update