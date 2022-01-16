Untrusted - v1.132 - Changelog

New features
- 7 new avatars, the "Famed Operatives" Series 2 are now availble on the store for a time limited period! Get them while they are available!
Balance Changes
- Minor RNG hack % buff (all modes)
- Minor RNG hack % buff (Only when "Green Mist" mutator is active)
- Rebalanced RNG hack % (only when "Amateur crew" mutator is active)
Client Side Changes
- Minor translation fixes
Known Issues
- Opening the game log from the in-game link may leave untrusted as "running" on steam
