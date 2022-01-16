 Skip to content

Untrusted update for 16 January 2022

Untrusted - v1.132 - Changelog

Build 8029325

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New features

  • 7 new avatars, the "Famed Operatives" Series 2 are now availble on the store for a time limited period! Get them while they are available!

Balance Changes

  • Minor RNG hack % buff (all modes)
  • Minor RNG hack % buff (Only when "Green Mist" mutator is active)
  • Rebalanced RNG hack % (only when "Amateur crew" mutator is active)

Client Side Changes

  • Minor translation fixes

Known Issues

  • Opening the game log from the in-game link may leave untrusted as "running" on steam

