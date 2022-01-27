 Skip to content

Recon Control update for 27 January 2022

Tutorial And Missions Overhaul

Build 8029313

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey people!

Here comes the first major update.

Tutorial screen

There is a help screen that includes a few pages with essential tips. I hope it will help new players get into the game smoothly.

Missions overhaul

Watching how streamers and YouTubers play, I've got a few ideas on how to improve the level design. I've added additional passages, rooms, and new random enemy positions on almost every mission. Also, fixed a bunch of level design bugs, and tweaked AI scripts a little.

Other stuff

  • Sell all equipment button
  • Ability to switch soldiers with the TAB key

Bugs:

  • Few fixes in Chinese translation
  • Fixed tooltips in windowed mode
  • Fixed inventory items duplication on resupply
  • Fixed bug caused an infinite stun effect
  • Ambush now triggering only when the target is inside level bounds
  • Enemies now can't stay on cells with obstacles

Balance:

  • Firearms noise rebalanced (more powerful weapons attract enemies and patrols much faster)
  • Silenced weapons now also attract patrols a little
  • Shotgun damage drops drastically outside of the optimal range
  • Glock 18 has now extended mag and burst attack cost reduced to 6 AP
  • Glock 17 with a silencer and MP5SD are bumped up in price much
  • FN57 and Beretta 92 rebalanced a bit
  • Rebalanced prices and weight of melee weapons
  • Axe now applies the bleeding effect
  • Sledgehammer now applies the dazed effect
  • Stun effect duration reduced down to 2 turns. But dazed effect applied after (same as for the blinded effect)
  • Critical shot and Rapid fire abilities are now require more stamina

Also, check out and wishlist the DLC, if you missed the previous announcement.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1881220/Recon_Control__Operation_Crossfire/

That is all for today.

Cheers

Changed files in this update

Recon Control Content Depot 1491511
  • Loading history…
