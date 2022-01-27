Tutorial And Missions Overhaul

Hey people!
Here comes the first major update.
Tutorial screen
There is a help screen that includes a few pages with essential tips. I hope it will help new players get into the game smoothly.
Missions overhaul
Watching how streamers and YouTubers play, I've got a few ideas on how to improve the level design. I've added additional passages, rooms, and new random enemy positions on almost every mission. Also, fixed a bunch of level design bugs, and tweaked AI scripts a little.
Other stuff
- Sell all equipment button
- Ability to switch soldiers with the TAB key
Bugs:
- Few fixes in Chinese translation
- Fixed tooltips in windowed mode
- Fixed inventory items duplication on resupply
- Fixed bug caused an infinite stun effect
- Ambush now triggering only when the target is inside level bounds
- Enemies now can't stay on cells with obstacles
Balance:
- Firearms noise rebalanced (more powerful weapons attract enemies and patrols much faster)
- Silenced weapons now also attract patrols a little
- Shotgun damage drops drastically outside of the optimal range
- Glock 18 has now extended mag and burst attack cost reduced to 6 AP
- Glock 17 with a silencer and MP5SD are bumped up in price much
- FN57 and Beretta 92 rebalanced a bit
- Rebalanced prices and weight of melee weapons
- Axe now applies the bleeding effect
- Sledgehammer now applies the dazed effect
- Stun effect duration reduced down to 2 turns. But dazed effect applied after (same as for the blinded effect)
- Critical shot and Rapid fire abilities are now require more stamina
Also, check out and wishlist the DLC, if you missed the previous announcement.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1881220/Recon_Control__Operation_Crossfire/
That is all for today.
Cheers
