Tutorial And Missions Overhaul

Hey people!

Here comes the first major update.

Tutorial screen

There is a help screen that includes a few pages with essential tips. I hope it will help new players get into the game smoothly.



Missions overhaul

Watching how streamers and YouTubers play, I've got a few ideas on how to improve the level design. I've added additional passages, rooms, and new random enemy positions on almost every mission. Also, fixed a bunch of level design bugs, and tweaked AI scripts a little.



Other stuff

Sell all equipment button

Ability to switch soldiers with the TAB key

Bugs:

Few fixes in Chinese translation

Fixed tooltips in windowed mode

Fixed inventory items duplication on resupply

Fixed bug caused an infinite stun effect

Ambush now triggering only when the target is inside level bounds

Enemies now can't stay on cells with obstacles

Balance:

Firearms noise rebalanced (more powerful weapons attract enemies and patrols much faster)

Silenced weapons now also attract patrols a little

Shotgun damage drops drastically outside of the optimal range

Glock 18 has now extended mag and burst attack cost reduced to 6 AP

Glock 17 with a silencer and MP5SD are bumped up in price much

FN57 and Beretta 92 rebalanced a bit

Rebalanced prices and weight of melee weapons

Axe now applies the bleeding effect

Sledgehammer now applies the dazed effect

Stun effect duration reduced down to 2 turns. But dazed effect applied after (same as for the blinded effect)

Critical shot and Rapid fire abilities are now require more stamina

