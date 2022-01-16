Patch 1.0.7

- When loading a game under dertain conditions the custom cursor was invisible, this should be fixed,
- The last research card still wasn't counted in the final tally, you should normally now be able to see "71/71 research cards" in your Defeat/Victory screen,
- It was possible to equip/unequip an equipment with a "+ X to all attributes" stat to keep getting attributes, this has been fixed,
- The skill tree assets and effects have been reworked so that they should take a lot less resources to display, fingers crossed ːsteamthumbsupː
Thanks everyone for being so patient ːsteamhappyː
Changed files in this update