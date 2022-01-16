Update notes v0.38
Edge scrolling improved. When mouse enters top or bottom UI, edge scrolling is blocking.
Fixed the bug where you can sell resources you don't have in the resource sales menu.
Rates affecting the attraction have been reduced.
Farm productions has been reduced.(Grains, spices, vegetables)
Average, edcent and wealthy villager taxes have been reduced.
Higher status villagers probabilities have been reduced.
As the population increased, the frequency of ship arrivals was reduced. You should build more docks for more ships.
