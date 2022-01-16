 Skip to content

New Home: Medieval Village update for 16 January 2022

Update notes - v0.38

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update notes v0.38

  • Edge scrolling improved. When mouse enters top or bottom UI, edge scrolling is blocking.

  • Fixed the bug where you can sell resources you don't have in the resource sales menu.

  • Rates affecting the attraction have been reduced.

  • Farm productions has been reduced.(Grains, spices, vegetables)

  • Average, edcent and wealthy villager taxes have been reduced.

  • Higher status villagers probabilities have been reduced.

  • As the population increased, the frequency of ship arrivals was reduced. You should build more docks for more ships.

