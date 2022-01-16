 Skip to content

Dead Event update for 16 January 2022

Patch 1.7.3

Patch 1.7.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Improvements:
  • Smashed a large bug that caused everyone to take random damage
  • Found a huge bug with AOE Wulv skill Rampage, was unable to fix it so Instead I replaced it with another skill called Quiet Prey
  • Added new Wulv skill Quiet Prey, Chomp the target and mute it (mute makes the target unable to use skills) this is the first mute/silence skill in the game so it's a test lets see how this fits for the Wulv when it pounces in, stuns, then mutes the target as it chomps it to death
  • Raised the size of the Wulv growth
  • Lowered Wulv base health gain per level from 50 to 25
  • Lowered Vespid base health gain per level from 5 to 1
  • Nerfed colony skill primal
  • Buffed colony skill Satiety
  • Replaced Fleeir level 100 skill with a new skill called Toxication stun the target when you attack it
  • Adjusted Haalk Slam Jump
  • Fixed Cooti level 100 skill Unearth
  • Adjusted Noetic Psyheal

