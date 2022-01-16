 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Ship Simulator Realistic update for 16 January 2022

Update 7.2.6 Its Live , Reworked Mooring System and more fixes !!!

Share · View all patches · Build 8029102 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 0.7.2.6

  • UI changes
  • Mute/Unmute music at main menu top left
  • Changed the names at the anchor panels to PORT/STBD
  • Tweaks on the plan course line width
  • Fixed panel with info did not open on fullscreen map
  • Numpad Quick Camera Selection for all the ships (Top view , Stern View , Bow View)
  • Added the controls to the control panel wiki
  • Added Open/Close Map with M key
  • Totally Reworked mooring system - Consistency between ships
  • Mooring Snap now makes a new effect
  • The return of the waves produced by the anchor dropping (was disabled causing some issues)
  • Fixed Sea - Deaca engines couldn't turn off
  • Tweak to the sea foam and dynamic waves
  • Fixed misplaced flow at Deaca
  • Panel Behind speed text result more contrast
  • Speed numbers after dot reduced to 1
  • Fixed Drydocks at Syros



New Mooring Panel



New Speed Panel

Changed files in this update

Ship Simulator Realistic Depot 1544891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.