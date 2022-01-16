Update 7.2.6 Its Live , Reworked Mooring System and more fixes !!!

Update 0.7.2.6
- UI changes
- Mute/Unmute music at main menu top left
- Changed the names at the anchor panels to PORT/STBD
- Tweaks on the plan course line width
- Fixed panel with info did not open on fullscreen map
- Numpad Quick Camera Selection for all the ships (Top view , Stern View , Bow View)
- Added the controls to the control panel wiki
- Added Open/Close Map with M key
- Totally Reworked mooring system - Consistency between ships
- Mooring Snap now makes a new effect
- The return of the waves produced by the anchor dropping (was disabled causing some issues)
- Fixed Sea - Deaca engines couldn't turn off
- Tweak to the sea foam and dynamic waves
- Fixed misplaced flow at Deaca
- Panel Behind speed text result more contrast
- Speed numbers after dot reduced to 1
- Fixed Drydocks at Syros
New Mooring Panel
Changed files in this update