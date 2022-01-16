 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Solar Rogue update for 16 January 2022

Interruptible Pickup!

Share · View all patches · Build 8029074 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Captains!

Seeing as things seem to have gone well with the interruptible crafting I've tried hard to add interruptible pickups as well. Hopefuly, that should drastically reduce YASD.

After watching Brian play a few games I also noticed a few issues with Anomalies that have now been fixed and I've tried to balance a few more items and fixed a major issue with the way I handled difficulty scaling which made it so that planets would drop up to 140 items on easier difficulty!

See you all in 1.0.4!

Changed files in this update

Solar Rogue 0.4.3 win Depot 1301414
  • Loading history…
Solar Rogue 0.4.3 linux Depot 1301415
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.