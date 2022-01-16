Interruptible Pickup!

Greetings Captains!

Seeing as things seem to have gone well with the interruptible crafting I've tried hard to add interruptible pickups as well. Hopefuly, that should drastically reduce YASD.

After watching Brian play a few games I also noticed a few issues with Anomalies that have now been fixed and I've tried to balance a few more items and fixed a major issue with the way I handled difficulty scaling which made it so that planets would drop up to 140 items on easier difficulty!

See you all in 1.0.4!