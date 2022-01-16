 Skip to content

Berserk Mode update for 16 January 2022

Hotfix for missing .ddl bug

A quick fix for the bug caused by the previous update

Here's the details from the latest content update:

Changes for Early Access version 0.717

CONTENT

  • Added Elemental scrolls! These powerful new items enchant your weapons with fire, cold or necrosis. These scrolls replace any existing status effect, and some weapons react differently!
  • Added Arenas to zones 1-6! Arenas are time-locked areas that spawn hordes of monsters.

FIX/IMPROVEMENT

  • Enhanced feedback for when the player is damaged.
  • Fixed some issues with audio balance
  • Moved chests in safe rooms
  • Crossbow aim improvement

BALANCE

  • Increased weapon selection in starting room
  • Buffed maximum stamina and stamina recharge rate
  • Adjusted base player movement speed and buffed dash
  • Fixed teleport to horizontal plane, decreased teleport distance
  • Increased shield damage, decreased attack speed

There may be some bugs, so if you do find a bug or issue please let me know!

Thanks for playing and enjoy the update!

