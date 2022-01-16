Patch 0.6.4 - Terrain shaping, swamps and spider

This patch adds the following:

'Building' terrain. You can now place dirt, mud and a new option: cobble stone, which increases move speed.

A new very difficult biome: swamp lands. This one is very much not recommended for beginners. Swamps will not be hospitable at all, but are available for those looking for something challening, and will play a larger part of the game once world-map travelling becomes available.

Spiders! Comes in two kinds: very poisonous swamp spider occasionally appearing when in swamp lands biome, and the less poisonous cave spiders whose lairs you can stumble upon when mining. These lairs contains web which you can harvest to create silk.

Three new songs: one for night, one for day and one for danger.

These things have been changed/updated/fixed:

You can now build/plant stuff in muddy terrain.

Lightning won't start underwater fires ruining your docks. (Sorry about that one!)

Knockbacks no longer just knock either left/right, now they will work up/down also, like when fighting in stairs or slopes.

Eating repulsive or tasteless food can now give units a small amount of psychic trauma.

The cursor should now change when hovering over an animal. You can now also left click to bring up a menu and interact with animals that way, mark them for harvesting that is. (In perhaps the next patch you will be able to tame some of them through this menu as well.)

Hunter should no longer use melee weapon when hunting.

Improved visitor AI, they will leave when the should and when arriving the should move further in rather than standing still at the edges of the map.

Bandits attacking with poision arrows have a reduced damage. They do 45% of the previous damage, while player owned villagers still do 100%.

Fixed a few bugs related to villager being stuck at storages.

Tired/hungry units will be more eager to rest/eat when idling, rather than taking strolls or viewing art.

Extremely tired units will rest much longer, no longer working themselves to death.

Merchants will no longer sell "Chicken meat" but instead "chicken poultry". Same goes for pheasant.

I think that is it, but as always I am sure I have forgotten something. In case this patch causes something unforseen I will be ready to throw in a hot fix.

Thank you very much for your patience, feedback and support, it means the world to me! This is still an early access game and your feedback really motivates me to improve it and guides me along the way.

Best wishes and lots of love//Mattias